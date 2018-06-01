Jubilee Flower Show set for this weekend

VW independent/submitted information

The Jubilee Flower show will be held in conjunction with the Van Wert Peony Festival.

The show will be held at the Ohio State University Extension meeting rooms on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, and is open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 2, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

Garden related items and plants will be available for purchase, and all proceeds are used to continue this event for the future.

Punch and cookies will be served.