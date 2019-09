VW Cougar baseball team honored

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars recently celebrated the 2018 baseball season with players receiving various awards. The Cougars finished the season 15-6 (6-3 Western Buckeye League).

Below are the names of players and awards received.

Scholar athlete awards: James Acquaviva, Brock Blythe, Darius Eddins, Jonathon Lee, Lennon Bartley, Lawson Blackmore, Ryan Hollingsworth, Jake Lautzenheiser, Hayden Maples, Jalen McCracken, Mason McHugh, Mason Place, Nathan Temple, Keaton Brown, Parker Conrad, Ryan Pratt, Clayton Proffitt, TJ Reynolds, Quinton Craig, Owen Treece, Ries Wise.

WBL – All Academic Team: Lawson Blackmore & Jalen McCracken

1st Team All WBL – Lawson Blackmore & Hayden Maples; Honorable Mention WBL – Jonathon Lee

1st Team All District – Lawson Blackmore (pitcher) & Hayden Maples (catcher)

Honorable Mention All District – Jonathon Lee, Darius Eddins, Jake Lautzenheiser, TJ Reynolds, Owen Treece

Van Wert Cougar Baseball Awards:

Most Valuable Offense – Hayden Maples

Cy Young – Lawson Blackmore

Most Valuable Defense – Jonathon Lee

Rookie of the Year – Owen Treece

Cougar Pride Award – Brock Blythe