Sign up for Lancer baseball camp

Van Wert independent sports

Registration is underway for the 2018 Lancer Baseball Camp.

It’ll run June 11-13 at the Lincolnview varsity baseball field, and it’s open to boys in kindergarten through eighth grade entering the 2018-2019 school year.

Baseball coach Eric Fishpaw and his assistants, along with varsity baseball players and Lancer Alumni will teach youngsters base running, throwing progression, catching, pitching, hitting, infield and outfield work, sliding and general knowledge of the game. Campers will be assigned for instruction and competition based on age and ability, and each camper will receive individualized coaching.

At the end of camp, coaches will present various awards, including the Camper of the Week, Most Improved and the Charlie Hustle Award.

The cost is $30, and campers should bring a baseball glove and hat, cleats (if possible), water bottle, t-shirt and baseball pants or athletic shorts.

Registration forms are available in the Lincolnview Elementary Office.