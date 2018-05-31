NPAC to reveal new season next week

VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio’s Season 11 proved to be the highest demand season on record. Now the Niswonger is ready to unveil a new season that will really bring the heat!

Media friends, members, sponsors, patrons, fans, and anyone wanting the inside track on the new season, along with a delicious lunch, are invited to be the first to know how the Niswonger is prepared to ignite lives with “star powered entertainment”.

The big reveal is at noon Tuesday, June 5. All are invited to discover what artists and events will ignite the Niswonger stage during the 2018-2019 season. A complimentary lunch provided by Willow Bend Country Club awaits the first 150 attendees.

The Ignite 2018-19 season is sponsored by Statewide Ford Lincoln, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Ticket purchase dates for the Ignite 2018-19 season begin as early as June 5 for Niswonger members. Memberships can be purchased now and lock in advanced purchasing opportunities. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; call 419.238.6722 (NPAC). Information is also available online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.