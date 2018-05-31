Lincolnview board OKs new contract

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education and the Lincolnview Classified Education Association have a new contract.

The school board ratified the agreement by a 5-0 vote on Wednesday night. Bus drivers, secretaries, custodians, cooks, aides, and others will receive a 3.25 percent raise this year and a 2.25 percent pay increase in 2019. It also includes changes to health insurance.

“We appreciate the Lincolnview Board of Education’s time and the union’s negotiating committee’s time that was put forth in working in collaboration of an agreed upon contract,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said.

Snyder also updated the board on construction of the new community center.

“We’re getting down to the final touches,” Snyder said. “The bus garage area has to be completed, and there are some inspections that need to be completed.”

Snyder added he’s hopeful a grand opening will be held in mid-July.

History came alive during Wednesday night’s board meeting as a group of fourth graders shared what they learned about notable people through time. During the school year, all fourth grade students were tasked with gathering information, then presenting a visual and oral biography.

“They had to write a five paragraph essay, then had to write a one- to two-minute speech, create a framed collage of their person, then perform as a wax museum that came to life,” teacher Marla Kemler explained. “We wish we could have brought everybody (to the meeting), because these students did such an awesome job.”

During his report, junior high/high school Principal Brad Mendenhall noted that 70 seniors graduated on May 20, and he thanked board members for their support of the recent senior awards ceremony at Willow Bend Country Club.

“It was a great night for those kids to be honored, and nearly $200,000 in scholarship money was given out to seniors that night,” Mendenhall said.

In other business, the Lincolnview board approved the five-year financial forecast, approved using construction fund money to purchase $104,250 worth of weight room equipment, approved a contract with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, approved student handbooks for the 2018-2019 school year, and praised the junior high and high school choirs for earning top ratings at the Ohio Music Educators Association state competition.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock informed board members that they’ll need to approve two pieces of legislation over the summer to ensure that the district’s permanent improvement levy renewal will be on the fall ballot, and the board accepted a handful of resignations, including instrumental music teacher Anna Baker and secretary Michele McCleery.

The board approved a number of supplemental coaching contacts for the 2018-2019 school year, including: Eric Fishpaw as assistant athletic director and head baseball coach; Marcus Meyer as assistant baseball coach; Brett Hammons as head basketball coach; Dan Williamson as head girls’ basketball coach; Allen Arnold as assistant girls’ basketball coach; Ashley Miller as JV girls’ basketball coach; Brad Doidge as girls’ golf coach and head softball coach; Matt Langdon as boys’ head cross country and track coach; Ben Cowan as girls’ cross country coach; Benji Byrne as assistant boys’ basketball coach; Andy Breese as JV boys’ basketball coach; JaNahn Evans as head volleyball coach; Ryanne Bollenbacher as assistant volleyball coach; Stephen Pardon as head wrestling coach; Daryl Dowdy as boys’ golf coach; Anson Moody as head soccer coach; Danielle Profit as high school cheerleading advisor; Deb Stetler as 8th grade girls’ basketball coach; Sandra Dowdy as junior high track coach; Greg Byrum as junior high cross country coach; Jacob Staley as 7th grade boys’ basketball coach; Brian Renner as junior high baseball coach; Curt Miller as track coach; Alison Hammons as junior high track coach; Danica Hicks as seventh grade volleyball coach, and Morgan Hicks as eighth grade volleyball coach.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.