Latty man charged with knife incident

Van Wert independent

PAULDING — A Latty man was in custody after allegedly threatening officers with a knife following a fight in Paulding.

At approximately 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies assisted the Paulding Police Department with report of a man with a knife at the Marathon service station on North Williams Street in Paulding.

As law enforcement arrived, one of the participants of the altercation fled the scene in his vehicle, but it was reported he still had a knife. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which was occupied by Marquis A. Goings Sr., 63, of Latty. The pursuit ended several blocks away at the intersection of Cherry and George streets in Paulding, and Goings reportedly then exited his vehicle and charged at a deputy in what was described as a “fighting” manner. A second deputy took Goings to the ground to take him into custody, while — simultaneously — the initial deputy at the scene, a K-9 handler, released his K-9 partner from his cruiser.

The dog bit Goings on the back of his thigh, and deputies were able to gain control over the suspect. During Goings’ arrest, Deputy Nicholas Cunningham, 24, was also bitten by the K-9. Goings and Deputy Cunningham were treated for injuries at a local hospital.

“After briefing with my staff and the police department, it appears this outcome could have been much worse,” said Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “Anytime there is a vehicle pursuit it is extremely dangerous.

“I am grateful all law enforcement and innocent bystanders will be going home safe tonight,” the sheriff added. “Nick will heal from his injuries, as will Mr. Goings.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Paulding Police Department will work together with the Prosecutor’s Office to determine criminal charges appropriate after this investigation is complete. Alcohol or drugs is suspected to be a contributing factor in this case.