1st Vantage CDL grad

Lane Tuttle (center) of Van Wert, Construction Equipment Technology, is the first student to pass Vantage Career Center’s Class A CDL driver training program and the first-ever Vantage high school CDL graduate. Tuttle has his license in hand and a job lined up! Congratulations to Tuttle and CDL instructors Hartsel Bryant and Chuck Peters. Vantage photo