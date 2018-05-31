Van Wert man arraigned on rape charge

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 15 people — including seven people who changed their pleas — appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court over the past week for criminal hearings.

One man was arraigned on Wednesday.

Antonio Freeling, 36, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape, a felony of the first degree, and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony offense. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 6.

Five of those making plea changes also appeared in court on Wednesday.

Richard Bright, 49, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a drug treatment program.

Kara Young, 54, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. She also agreed to the forfeiture of a motor vehicle used in the crime. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed.

Juan Maldonado, 35, of Lima, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of trafficking in marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. He also agreed to forfeit scales and cash used in the commission of the offense. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed.

Erin Bowersock, 26, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed.

Ryan Schaadt, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in marijuana. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and set sentencing om the charges.

Last Thursday, Jurode Jordan, 31, of Dayton, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered by Judge Burchfield, who also scheduled sentencing in the case for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 26.

On Tuesday, May 29, Christopher Caldwell, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Two other charges were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing will be set.

Also last Thursday, Jonathan Slates, 32, of Van Wert, requested a modification of his bond from a cash bond to a surety bond. Judge Burchfield denied the request and set a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 13.

Four people were sentenced on Wednesday.

Brendan Bergman, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and is forbidden to use any alcohol or drugs without a prescription. He must also be assessed for a General Education Development certification, pay all child support, and seek work.

Dravone Wannemacher, 25, of Delphos, was given two years of community control on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Wannemacher was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 173 days suspended, and credit for seven days served, and must pay child support, undergo a substance abuse and anger management assessment and treatment.

Scott Rau, 43, of Scott, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, beginning at 3 p.m. June 12, and 90 days on electronically monitored house arrest (EMHA), with work release for both jail and house arrest. He must undergo an assessment for substance abuse, as well as any treatment recommended. His driver’s license was suspended for 10 years, beginning May 30, and he was ordered to pay a fine of $2,600.

Thomas West, 54, of Middle Point, was sentenced to three years of community control and 180 days in jail on each of two counts of domestic violence, both misdemeanors of the first degree. A total of 103 days of jail time was suspended, with credit for 17 days already served, and he was ordered to provide 104 hours of community service.

Two people also appeared in court on Wednesday on charges they violated the conditions of their personal surety bonds.

Richard Raber, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by being in possession of drug abuse items. A new bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 11.

Jasmine Diemer, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. A $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond was also set in her case and she will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 6.