WKSD to air Division IV baseball games

Van Wert independent sports

WKSD 99.7FM and the OHSAA Radio Network are teaming up to broadcast Thursday’s Division IV state semifinal baseball games live from Huntington Park in Columbus.

Garfield Heights Trinity will play Fort Loramie in the first game. Pregame coverage will begin at 9:45 a.m., and game time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Hicksville will take on Mowrystown Whiteoak in the second semifinal game of the day, with pregame coverage scheduled for 12:45 p.m., and game time at 1 p.m.

If Hicksville wins, WKSD will carry the Division IV state championship game Saturday morning at 10 a.m.