State Track and Field times scheduled
Van Wert independent sports
COLUMBUS — 14 local athletes are scheduled to compete in various events in the 111th annual OHSAA Boys and Girls State Track and Field Tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus on Friday and Saturday.
Below is the a list of the athletes, events and scheduled days and times.
Division II
Van Wert
Megan Braun – 400 meter dash, 3 p.m. 4×400 meter relay, 4 p.m. Friday; long jump 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Cassidy Meyers – 4×400 relay
Caylee Phillips – 4×400 relay
Julia Springer – 4×400 relay
Tabatha Saam – shot put, 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Austin Clay – shot put, 9:30 a.m. Friday
Division III
Lincolnview
Evan Cox – high jump, 1 p.m. Friday
Brad Korte – long jump, 4 p.m. Friday
Delphos Jefferson
Brayden McClure, Kole McKee, Evan Poling and Davion Tyson – 4×100 relay, 10:55 a.m. Friday
Delphos St. John’s
Jill Gemmer – shot put, 4 p.m. Friday
Parkway
Sydney Crouch – 400 meter dash, 11 a.m. Friday; 200 meter dash, 11:40 a.m. Friday
Wayne Trace
Josh Kuhn – 110 meter hurdles, 10:10 a.m. Friday; 300 meter hurdles, 11:30 a.m. Friday
