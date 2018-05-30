State Track and Field times scheduled

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — 14 local athletes are scheduled to compete in various events in the 111th annual OHSAA Boys and Girls State Track and Field Tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus on Friday and Saturday.

Below is the a list of the athletes, events and scheduled days and times.

Division II

Van Wert

Megan Braun – 400 meter dash, 3 p.m. 4×400 meter relay, 4 p.m. Friday; long jump 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Cassidy Meyers – 4×400 relay

Caylee Phillips – 4×400 relay

Julia Springer – 4×400 relay

Tabatha Saam – shot put, 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Austin Clay – shot put, 9:30 a.m. Friday

Division III

Lincolnview

Evan Cox – high jump, 1 p.m. Friday

Brad Korte – long jump, 4 p.m. Friday

Delphos Jefferson

Brayden McClure, Kole McKee, Evan Poling and Davion Tyson – 4×100 relay, 10:55 a.m. Friday

Delphos St. John’s

Jill Gemmer – shot put, 4 p.m. Friday

Parkway

Sydney Crouch – 400 meter dash, 11 a.m. Friday; 200 meter dash, 11:40 a.m. Friday

Wayne Trace

Josh Kuhn – 110 meter hurdles, 10:10 a.m. Friday; 300 meter hurdles, 11:30 a.m. Friday