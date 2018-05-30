Outdoorsmen to hold D-Day rifle match

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual D-Day match on Saturday, June 9. Come out to honor and remember veterans both past and present.

The match starts at 9:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 that morning. Those who have never participated in a match should arrive early for a short clinic. Any past or present military firearm may be used. For those who do not have a firearm, the club has M-1 Garand rifles and a national match AR-15 to loan out for the match. Those who need to borrow a firearm should call prior to the match to reserve one.

Any current member of the armed forces or any veteran may participate in this match for free. Contact Match Director Tod Stuckey at 419.203.8662 to reserve a spot. Those who have their own rifle do not need to pre-register.