Fair Board sets free entertainment auction

VW independent/submitted information

This Thursday, the Van Wert County Fair is having the annual free entertainment auction. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the auction starts at 5 that evening at the Junior Fair Building.

The Van Wert Agricultural Society has items this year that include Nashville Shores Waterpark tickets, American Girl dolls, rounds of golf from Willow Bend County Club, SportONE Ice House Skating tickets, Newport Aquarium tickets, and much more.

Money raised helps provide support and funding for free entertainment on the fairgrounds. Last year, the auction helped pay for kids’ activities, free concerts, local bands, the Bear Hollow wood carver, wrestling, and more.