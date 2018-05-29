Ronald Dean Medaugh

Ronald Dean Medaugh, 77, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday morning at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born August 6, 1940, in Van Wert County, the son of John Samuel Wayne and Alice Imo (Hurless) Medaugh, who both preceded him in death. On May 12, 1988, he married Carolyn S. Painter Medaugh, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his three daughters, Kimberly Ann (Cary) Brandt of Willshire, Connie Sue (Larry) Fullenkamp of Decatur, Indiana, and Lorri Jean Medaugh (Julie Brady) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren, William D. Brandt, Jenelle M. Painter, Tyler P. Heath J., Skyles E., and Forrest W. Fullenkamp, Ryan M. Strickler, and Renee Michelle Strickler; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Marlin Duane (Wanda) Medaugh of Wren; and a stepdaughter, Cheri Lyn (Randy Hook) Donovan of Van Wert.

Two brothers, Eldon Wayne Medaugh and Gordon Dwight Medaugh, in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Catherine Marie Medaugh, also preceded him in death.

Ron was a 1958 graduate of Willshire High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne. He was a realtor and auctioneer with BeeGee Realty in Van Wert. He was a member of Trinity Friends Church.

There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at Trinity Friends Church, with Pastor Greg Rice officiating.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.



Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.