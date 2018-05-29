Ohio, VW gas prices remain mostly stable

VW independent/submitted information

The lowest Van Wert gasoline prices have dropped 3 cents in the past week, although some stations are still selling gas at the same price as last week.

Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center has the lowest price at $2.69 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the $2.72 it was selling gasoline last Monday. The Pak-A-Sak Marathon station on South Shannon Street and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington are a penny more at $2.70, while the One Stop Shop in the 200 block of North Washington is selling gasoline at $2.72 a gallon. The Pak-A-Sak Marathon station on North Washington has gasoline at $2.73 a gallon, the Shell station on South Washington is at $2.76 a gallon, and Brookside’s Marathon station on West Main and the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main are both the same as last week: $2.79 a gallon.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.85 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.96 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 59 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 15.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 60.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“As the summer driving season gets underway, there’s reason to be optimistic and perhaps happy: OPEC appears ready to raise crude oil production to meet higher global demand, dashing at least for now, the likelihood of seeing the national average hit that ugly $3/gallon mark,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “For now, the national average peaked just under that level and prices are now starting to move ever so slowly lower, but more drops are coming.

“Crude oil dropped to $66.84 per barrel in electronic trading last night, representing a $5 per barrel loss in less than a week,” DeHaan added. “I can confidently say that gas prices will be moving lower this week and perhaps into next week, so long as nothing comes out of left field to derail the plummet in oil prices.

“Motorists beware, however — the fall in gas prices will be slow to arrive at some stations and quick at others, so before gleefully filling up, check if you’re getting the best deal in the area,” DeHaan noted.