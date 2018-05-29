Neate receives 2018 LLEA scholarship

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Education Association (LLEA) presented a scholarship to Dylan Neate at the Lincolnview senior awards banquet on May 14.

The scholarship, presented in memory of three former Lincolnview educators, John Dixon, Carol Pollock, and Joy Dally, is for $1,000.

Neate is enrolled at The Ohio State University in Columbus as a pre-medical student. Some of his school activities at Lincolnview include Student Council, where he was a strong presence in the Rivals United Campaign both his junior and senior years, Drama Club, Scholastic Bowl, and cross country. In addition, he enjoys swimming with the Van Wert Marlins.