Lucas speaks in Van Wert

The OSU Alumni Club Of Van Wert & Paulding Counties hosted Ohio State basketball legend Jerry Lucas at Willow Bend Country Club last week. It was an outstanding presentation filled with information about Lucas’s latest project (Dr. Memory’s Universe), along with many great memories of his playing days at Ohio State, the 1960 national championship season and how Woody Hayes asked him to tutor some of his football players. Lucas is in the process of producing a quality 3D animation program of Dr. M’s Universe that will teach a variety of subjects from basic literacy to SAT level vocabulary. Two staff members of each of the Van Wert County Schools received free tickets and were present to hear his program. To learn more about the program, go to ohiostateicons.com. Photo submitted