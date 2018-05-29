CHS top students

Crestview High School hosted its annual awards program recently, with students and community members acknowledged for their hard work, success, and dedication to the Crestview community. For a complete listing of award recipients (and photos), visit the Crestview Local Schools website (www.crestviewknights.com) and Facebook page. Many students earned academic awards, scholarships and special recognition. Pictured are the top students from each CHS class: Seniors A. Bagley and A. Bowen, sophomores M. Dowler and L. Jones, junior O. Skelton, and freshman C. Kreischer.Crestview photo