Camp Clay Business Day

Woodforest Bank at the Van Wert Walmart is sponsoring the YMCA Camp Clay Aqua Park and Splash Pad on Wednesday, June 6. Due to the bank’s generosity, admission to the park is $3 per person. Shown is YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison (left) with Woodforest employees Kindall Maxson, Paula Smith, and Jennifer Longstreth. YMCA photo