Regional baseball, softball results

Van Wert independent sports

Regional baseball and softball championship games were played on Friday and Saturday. Below are scores of games involving area teams.

Baseball

Division II at Bowling Green (Sunday)

Wapakoneta 11 Ontario 5

Division III at Elida (Friday)

Coldwater 7 Columbus Academy 2

Division IV at Patrick Henry (Friday)

Hicksville 11 Plymouth 1 (five innings)

Softball

Division II at Tiffin (Saturday)

Keystone 8 Defiance 2

Division IV at Greenville (Saturday)

Bradford 12 Parkway 1 (six innings)