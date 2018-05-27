Record breaking day

The Van Wert Lady Cougars finished as the regional runner up at the Division II track and field meet at Piqua on Saturday. It’s the first time in program history (boys or girls) that a team finished as high as second at regionals. Bellefontaine won the title with 54 team points, while Van Wert finished with 44 points. Pictured above (left to right) are: Nicole Clay, Caylee Phillips, Megan Braun, Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer and Kirsten Clay. Photo provided