Braun jumps, runs to state

Van Wert’s Megan Braun captured the Division II long jump regional championship (18-02.50) at Piqua on Saturday, and will compete at the state tournament in Columbus. Braun also qualified for state in the 400 meter dash with a second place finish and a school record time of 57.79, and she was part of the 4×400 meter relay team (with Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer and Caylee Phillips) that set a school record with a time of 4:02.97. The finish was good for fourth place and a spot in the state tournament. Teammate Tabatha Saam qualified in the shot put on Thursday. On the boys’ side, Austin Clay placed third in the shot put (51-10.75) and will represent the Cougars at state. Photo courtesy of Tina Braun