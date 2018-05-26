VW entities set meetings on subdivision

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Planning Commission will be meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in City Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., to approve the final plat for The Landing at Dickinson Farms subdivision and to discuss the planned unit development for the project.

Van Wert City Council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee will also meet from 6:15-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, to discuss Community Reinvestment Area expansion and to accept the permanent zoning of The Landing at Dickinson Farms subdivision.