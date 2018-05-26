Peony Festival street closings announced

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Jay Fleming’s office has announced a number of street closings related to the 2018 Peony Festival being held starting Friday, June 1, and ending Sunday, June 3.

Jefferson Street, between Main Street and the bridge near the S.F. Goedde Building, will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 31, for festival set-up, and remain closed until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 2. There will be no parking on the street, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The city parking lot on Central Avenue, south of First United Methodist Church, will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 2, for carnival rides.

On Friday, June 1, Central Avenue, from Washington to Jefferson streets, will close at 8 a.m. and remain closed until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 2, for festival set-up and for the festival itself.

Main Street, between Washington Street and the entryway to Fountain View Inn, and North Jefferson Street, between Main and the entry to the NAPA Auto Parts store, will be closed from 3-9:30 p.m. for the Peony Festival Car Show.

On Saturday, June 2, there will be “no parking” signs along Main Street, from the YWCA parking lot to Burt Street and the street will be closed to east and westbound traffic from 3 p.m. until the Peony Festival Grand Parade is over. There will also be “no parking” signs in the first block of North Cherry Street to the railroad tracks, and in the first block of South Main to Greenewald Street, while those areas of Cherry will be closed at 2 p.m. so that units can line up in preparation for the parade. “No parking” signs will also be placed on Greenewald Street, from Walnut to Harrison streets; Central Avenue, from Walnut to Harrison streets; and Crawford Street, from Walnut to Harrison; and those street portions will also be closed from 2 p.m. on until the parade is completed.

Barricades will be placed at the entrances of Trinity United Methodist Church parking lots (entrances on South Walnut Street, the west and east sides of South Cherry Street, and the north side of Central Avenue) starting at 2 p.m. Saturday for the parade.