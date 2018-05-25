Regional baseball, softball scores

Van Wert independent sports

Regional baseball and softball games were played Wednesday and Thursday. Below are scores of games involving area teams.

Division II baseball at Bowling Green

Wapakoneta 12 Oberlin Firelands 0 (5 innings)

Division III baseball at Elida

Coldwater 2 Milan Edison 1

Division IV baseball at Springfield

Fort Loramie 7 Minster 5

Division IV baseball at Patrick Henry

Hicksville 8 Lima Central Catholic 4

Division II softball at Tiffin

Defiance 9 Mansfield Madison 5

Division III softball at Findlay

Eastwood 7 Fairview 0 (Wednesday)

Division IV softball at Greenville

Parkway 12 Newton Local 0 (Wednesday)

Division IV softball at Findlay (Wednesday)

Tinora 3 Ada 2 (8 innings)