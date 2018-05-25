Regional baseball, softball scores
Van Wert independent sports
Regional baseball and softball games were played Wednesday and Thursday. Below are scores of games involving area teams.
Division II baseball at Bowling Green
Wapakoneta 12 Oberlin Firelands 0 (5 innings)
Division III baseball at Elida
Coldwater 2 Milan Edison 1
Division IV baseball at Springfield
Fort Loramie 7 Minster 5
Division IV baseball at Patrick Henry
Hicksville 8 Lima Central Catholic 4
Division II softball at Tiffin
Defiance 9 Mansfield Madison 5
Division III softball at Findlay
Eastwood 7 Fairview 0 (Wednesday)
Division IV softball at Greenville
Parkway 12 Newton Local 0 (Wednesday)
Division IV softball at Findlay (Wednesday)
Tinora 3 Ada 2 (8 innings)
