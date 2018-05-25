Record setting season recognized

Seven Lincolnview Lancers were named to the All-NWC baseball team, and the group was honored during Thursday’s night’s end-of-the-season banquet. Front Row: Jaden Youtsey, 1st Team NWC; Chayten Overholt, Northwest Conference Player of the Year and Gavin Carter, 1st Team NWC. Back Row: Creed Jessee, Honorable Mention NWC; Collin Overholt, 2nd Team NWC; Ethan Kemler, 2nd Team NWC and Brayden Evans, 2nd Team NWC. Pictured below is the entire Lincolnview varsity baseball team with the 2018 Northwest Conference trophy. The Lancers posted a 20-6 record (7-1 NWC) and shared the conference title with Crestview and Delphos Jefferson. The team also went 10-0 at home, set a school record for wins and finished No. 5 in the state in the final poll issued by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. Photos submitted