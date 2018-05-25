Overholt to ONU

Chayten Overholt has signed his letter of intent to play collegiate baseball at Ohio Northern University. Overholt was a four year starter at shortstop and a four year leadoff man for the Lincolnview Lancers. He named All-NWC during each of his four years and was the 2018 NWC Player of the Year. He also earned Division IV All-Ohio honorable mention accolades during his junior year. This past season, Overholt broke the school record for hits in a season with 42 and finished as the school’s all time hits leader (123). In addition to playing baseball for the Polar Bears, Overholt will study civil engineering. Pictured above, front row: Collin (freshman brother), mother Karessa Overholt, Chayse (fourth grade brother), Chayten Overholt, father Chad Overholt. Back row: coaches Eric Giessler, Marcus Meyer, Eric Fishpaw, Kyle Stechschulte. Submitted photo