ODOT lists road projects for coming week

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed road projects for the coming week. Those projects, in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties, include the following:

U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north, will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that will include resurfacing and concrete joint repair of U.S. 30. The project will continue until early July. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 66 over U.S. 30, northwest of Delphos, will be affected by a bridge repair project. The project also includes resurfacing on Ohio 66 between Delphos and Ottoville and on various routes within Delphos and Ottoville. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving of Bluffton.

The project is anticipated to have the following impacts to traffic:

Ohio 66 over U.S. 30 closed May 22 for approximately 21 days for bridge repair. The ramps at the interchange of Ohio 66 and U.S. 30 will remain open.

Southbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Middle Point-Wetzel Road to U.S. 30 eastbound back to Ohio 66. (see map)

Northbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to Fifth Street to U.S. 30 westbound back to Ohio 66. (see map)

Ohio 66, Ohio 190, and Ohio 697 within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and work on curb ramps and sidewalks.

Ohio 66 and Ohio 189 within the village of Ottoville will be restricted to one lane at various locations for work on curb ramps.

Ohio 709, between county Road 103 and Goodwin Road, west of Venedocia, was closed May 14 for approximately three weeks for the replacement of three culverts. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81 and U.S. 127 back to Ohio 709. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage. (see map)

Van Wert-Decatur Road, between U.S. 224 and Shannon Street, just west of Van Wert, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement milling and resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 25. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Paulding County

Ohio 49, between the village of Antwerp and the Defiance County line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 111, between the Indiana state line and the village of Paulding, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 111, between U.S. 127 and Ohio 637, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work began May 16 and is expected to continue through early June. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and Ohio 49 north, is restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that includes resurfacing and concrete joint repair. Work will continue through the summer. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company, Findlay.

Ohio 637, between Road 118 and Road 138, northwest of Melrose, closed April 18 for approximately 75 days for ditch relocation. The project also includes the relocation of a 72-inch pipe beneath County Road 126 to match the flow of the new ditch. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 613 and Ohio 66 back onto Ohio 637. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation, Celina. (see map)

County Road 11, under U.S. 24, just east of the Indiana state line, is restricted to one lane through the work zone for the repair of a retaining wall. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Putnam County

Ohio 613, between Township Road 15-C and Ohio 108, west of Miller City, is now open following the replacement of two culverts.

Ohio 634, between Ohio 613 and the village of Continental, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work is expected to continue through early June. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving Inc. of Napoleon.

Ohio 189, between Township Road R and Township Road R-23, between Ottoville and Fort Jennings, closed May 21 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 190, Ohio 634, and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 189. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)

Pavement repair will restrict traffic to one lane along the following routes. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 65 within the village of Columbus Grove

Ohio 189, between U.S. 224 and Ohio 115

Ohio 190, between the Allen County line and Fort Jennings

