Mini Relay for Life

Crestview Local Schools recently hosted their annual Mini-Relay for Life. Elementary students competed as classroom teams to see not only which class could raise the most money to help fund cancer research, but also to see which class could run the most laps. The elementary students raised $1,200 and ran a combined total of over 3,700 laps around the track. Middle school and high school students managed to beat the rain on Monday and worked together to make a donation of $1,800 to The American Cancer Society. Here, Student Council members A. McCoy, A. Sheets, L. Bowen, and I. LaTurner present their donation to the American Cancer Society of Van Wert County’s Relay for Life representative Cheryl Eddy.Crestview photo