Lincolnview baseball players honored

Nine Lincolnview Lancer baseball players were honored on Thursday night for earning a 3.0 grade point average during the school year. Pictured above (front row): Clayton Leeth, Collin Overholt, Gavin Carter and Creed Jessee. Back row: Thad Walker, Chayten Overholt, Ethan Parsons, Ethan Kemler and Sam Myers. Players who earned special awards (pictured below) were: Chayten Overholt (Offensive Player of the Year), Gavin Carter )Most Valuable Player), Brayden Evans (No Fear Award, Most Hit By Pitches) and Thad Walker (Most Improved Award). Submitted photos