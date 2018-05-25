Cox to join Korte in Columbus

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — Two Lincolnview High School sophomores will participate in next week’s OHSAA track and field state tournament in Columbus.

Evan Cox finished as the regional runner-up in the high jump (6-02.00) in the Division III regional finals at Troy on Friday. He’ll be joined by Brad Korte, who qualified by finishing fourth in the long jump on Wednesday.

Junior Karter Tow ended his season on Friday by finishing sixth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:02.25.