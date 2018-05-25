Camp Clay Aqua Park to open Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County Camp Clay Aqua Park season is ready for a great summer. Opening day is this Saturday, May 26, from noon-6 p.m. With the generous sponsorship from business day partners, admission during the Memorial Day weekend is just $3 per person.

Area residents asked, and the YMCA listened. Hours of operation this year will be noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Admission is $3 per person Monday-Thursday, thanks to the YMCA’s generous Business Day sponsors. Admission Friday-Sunday is just $5 per person.

Also new in 2018, the rock climbing wall will be available every day for climbing from 3-4 p.m., for $5 per person.

Camp Clay facilities have so much to offer, including overnight cabin rentals; a 3,400-square-foot shelter house with electricity throughout; high ropes and team building initiatives courses; a Nature Center; self-guided nature walking path and so much more.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org, with a full video of the Camp Clay facilities and Aqua Park.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.