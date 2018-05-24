White wins photo finish, Korte advances

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — It was a photo finish for Crestview’s Tyler White – literally.

After some discussion and review, the senior grabbed the eighth and final spot by .001 second to qualify for the Division III 110 meter regional final at Troy on Wednesday.

If White finishes among the top four in the finals on Friday, he’ll advance to next week’s state tournament at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

Meanwhile, Lincolnview sophomore Brad Korte punched his ticket to Columbus with a long jump of 20-07.25, which was good enough for fourth place and a chance to compete for a state title.

Lincolnview’s 4×800 relay teams saw their respective seasons come to an end on Wednesday. The girls’ team of Madison Langdon, Dylan Carey, Rylee Byrne and Madeline Snyder finished 10th (10:37.69), while the boys’ team of Karter Tow, Alek Bowersock, Joe Sadowski and Jacob Keysor finished seventh (8:29.26).

Tow will compete in the 1600 meter run on Friday, and Evan Cox will compete in the high jump.