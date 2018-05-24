Optimists sponsor ArtRageous art show

VW independent/submitted information

In conjunction with this summer’s Van Wert Peony Festival event, held Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, the Optimist Club of Van Wert will again sponsor an art show for talented students from Van Wert County.

Earlier in May, letters were sent out to area school art teachers asking for submissions from their students. Participants will need to have all submissions matted for ease of display, no larger than 18 by 24 inches.

All submissions will be on display during the festival. Friday, June 1, all winners will be identified with first place designations. Everyone will have an opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice award winner until noon Saturday June 2.

Winning submissions will be professionally matted, framed, and displayed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.