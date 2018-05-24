10 people appear for criminal hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 10 people appeared over the last week for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Three people were arraigned during the week on a variety of criminal charges.

Robbie Coffey Jr., 31, of St. Marys, appeared Thursday, May 17, and entered not guilty pleas to a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree because of at least one previous OVI conviction.

Judge Martin Burchfield released Coffey on a personal surety bond and scheduled a pretrial conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 11.

Donald O’Day, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree, during an arraignment hearing on Monday. Judge Burchfield set a $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond in the case and O’Day will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Kyley Gardner, 30, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 18.

Two people — one of them twice — appeared in court on bond violation charges this week.

Kelly Alvarez Jr., 23, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing to report to probation during a hearing held Monday in Common Pleas Court. Alvarez was ordered held without bond until a hearing can be scheduled. During a hearing held Wednesday on the violation, Alvarez admitted violating his bond and was released on a surety bond, with sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 20.

Nowelle Finger, 26, of Van Wert, denied violating her bond by consuming illegal drugs. A hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, and she was ordered held in jail until the hearing date.

Austin Davis, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree (reduced from a fourth-degree felony). Judge Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13.

Richard Raber, 26, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by having drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession. A hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 30 on the probation violation charge.

Two people waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial on Wednesday.

Thomas Murphy, 26, of Gary, Indiana, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 11.

Jerad Caldwell, 31, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver and was granted additional time to prepare his case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. June 13.