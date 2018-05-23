Westwood program grads

Students at St. Mary of the Assumption school show their certificates proudly after completing prevention programs through Westwood Behavioral Health Center. Second graders (above) completed the eight-week Protecting You/Protecting Me course. They learned ways to protect their brains and bodies, as well as ways to grow healthy. Fifth- and sixth grade students (below) completed a yearlong program, Project Alert, which educates students on ways to stay away from drugs and alcohol, how drugs and alcohol affect the body and brain, and many effective strategies to handle peer pressure.photos provided