Twig II group meets at hospital in May

VW independent/submitted information

Twenty-seven members of the Twig II met in the conference room at Van Wert Health on May 14. Those attending were greeted by hostess Joy McCleery. After the invocation, given by Diane Haller, lunch was served by the hospital.

Robbin Benner introduced the speaker, Samantha Turnwald, from the Council on Aging. Turnwald shared with the group some of the activities offered to seniors in the area. They have bingo, cards, line dancing, Zumba, puzzles, lunches, Mahjong, rug hooking, watching television, and more. To participate in the activities, the age requirement is 55. Lunches are available and are prepared by Van Wert Manor for $2.50 served Monday through Friday for people who are 60 years of age. “Lunch and Learn” is a once a month luncheon with a speaker.

Transportation is also provided for Van Wert County residents by the Council on Aging for regular doctor’s appointments within a 50-mile radius. There is no charge. For people who are under 60, the United Way helps fund the transportation for $1 in town and $5 out of town.

These are but a few services provided by the Council on Aging. Volunteers are very much appreciated.

Chairwoman Beverlee Profit thanked everyone for all of the cards, thoughts, and prayers during her recent surgery.

Cleaning days are May 23 and May 30 at the Thrift Shop, from 12:30- 2:30 p.m.

Jane Broman will be working on the July 9 to September 15 work calendar. Twig II members need to let her know by May 31 if there will be any scheduling conflicts. The next work calendar will be October through December. By the end of August, members need to contact Broman if they know of any scheduling conflicts for these months.

The All -Twig Board decision on money donated to the hospital was to increase the amount of $12,200 to $13,000. The hospital chose three newborn bassinets for OB, and a Hydra Therm Hydrocollator and hot packs for Physical Rehab. The remaining dollars will be directed by the hospital. The purchase of this hospital equipment was made possible through community support by donations of clothing, household items, etc., and shopping at the Thrift Shop. Thank you.

The picnic was discussed. “Tips for Trips” is the theme for the next meeting on June 11. Members of Twig I will be Twig II’s special guests. The menu is chicken salad croissants, salad, chips, and dessert. Twig II is responsible for desserts. Members are reminded to use the main door to enter the Community Health Professionals Building. Another reminder is for members to dress for travel. The hostess will be Kathy Keyser and the invocation will be given by Profit.

Members in attendance were Barb Adams, Sandy Amundson, Robbin Benner, Sharon Bolenbaugh, Jane Broman, Del Free, Nancy Gribbler, Diane Haller, Connie Hart, Linda Heath, Judy Jackson, Ella Jackson, Arlene Keyser, Kathy Keyser, Shirley Lichty, Judy Linton, Joy McCleery, Bev Mercer, Janet Merkle, Joyce Oechsle, Sue Price, Beverlee Profit, Sandy Ropp, Barb Sunderland, June Turner, Sharon Witten, and Nancy Wolverton.