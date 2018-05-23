Ruby Louise (Burk) Day

Ruby Louise (Burk) Day, 76, of Convoy, died at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the home of her daughter west of Convoy.

She was born January 15, 1942, in Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Thelma (Schwartzs) Burk, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include five children, Tina Allen (Lawrence) Erb of Paulding, Kenneth (Michelle) Allen Jr. of Antwerp, Mark (Chuck) Karbowiak of Cridersville, Tracie Allen (Timothy Runyon) Turpening of Convoy, and Michael (Cheyenna) Allen of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roy (Ada) Burk of Paulding; one sister, Roxanne (Dave) Rodman of Melrose; and a sister-in-law, Carol Burk of Van Wert.

Two brothers, Robert and Ray Burk and a grandson, Michael Allen Jr., also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Harvest Field Pentecostal Church of God near Scott, with Pastor Terry Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.