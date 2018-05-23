Random thoughts: transfers and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

OHSAA’s new transfer rule, regional competition, new football coaches, more thanks and the NBA Conference Finals are among this week’s random facts.

It wasn’t even close

As you know, OHSAA’s new transfer proposal passed last week.

Roughly two thirds of member schools approved the measure, which went into effect immediately. Outside of a legitimate move and a few other specific exemptions, student athletes who transfer will now be able to play the first half of the regular season, but will have to sit out the second half and the entire postseason. That’s the opposite of the previous rule.

I have to admit, it passed by a wider margin than I expected, but it shows the majority of member schools are fed up with having to play All-Star or AAU-style teams in the tournament.

There are some people grumbling about the new rule and for the life of me, I can’t understand why, unless you’re a fan of a school that regularly benefits from transfers.

I think the State Boys Basketball Tournament in March truly opened some eyes and swayed some opinions. Cincinnati Deer Park is a public school, but had nine transfers on the team. Nine. Anything is possible, I have a tough time believe all of those transfers were for legitimate purposes. Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, a school that came out of nowhere to defeat Lincolnview during the 2016 tournament was back this year, along with some familiar names – Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s Cincinnati Moeller, Harvest Prep, etc.

This isn’t a knock on parochial/private schools or open enrollment, but something had to be done.

Regionals set to begin

Some Van Wert County track and field athletes qualified for regionals, which is no easy feat. Best of luck to each and every one of them, and here’s hoping they make it to state.

Unfortunately, no Van Wert County baseball or softball teams made it to the regional level, but it doesn’t take away from a fun and exciting season.

Several teams around the area did qualify, including the Parkway softball team, which finished No. 2 in the state in the final poll. Best of luck to those teams.

New football coaches

While there are no changes in the immediate area, a number of other area schools will have new head football coaches when the new season kicks off in August, including three Northwest Conference schools – Ada, Allen East and Delphos Jefferson.

Other changes have occurred at Bath, Shawnee and Parkway, and the new coaches will be profiled in future sports stories.

More thanks

Last week, I thanked a number of coaches and others who have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to providing stats/information and asking questions, win or lose.

I’d like to add a couple more names to the list. Travis Cunningham of Crestview does an extraordinary job of keeping football stats for the Knights, and sending those to us and other media members on a very timely basis.

Brock Blythe, who graduated from Van Wert High School on Sunday was big help as well. He served as Director of Football, Basketball and Baseball Operations for the Cougars, and was always willing to lend a hand with whatever was necessary. He’s taking his talents to Bluffton University, a fine institution.

NBA Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, and the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are each tied 2-2 in their respective series.

If you’re a basketball fan, does anyone truly think the Rockets will win the series? I would be stunned.

The same can be said for the Cavs and Celtics, although many fans believe the Cavs have all the momentum going back to Boston. The Celtics had momentum when they led the series 2-0, and look what happened.

If they Cavs win tonight in Boston, they’ll probably win the series. If Boston wins, look for the Celtics to win it in seven.

If you agree or disagree with any of this week’s thoughts or have questions or concerns, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.