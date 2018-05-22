VWCF accepting scholarship applications

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Scholarships are based on residency, college grade point average, and financial need and are available for any recognized field of study leading to an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

A maximum of three grants will be made to a student earning a bachelor’s degree in four years. A student whose course of study requires five years to earn a degree may be awarded a fourth grant. Students earning an associate’s degree are eligible for scholarship funds after completing the equivalent of one year. No grants are made beyond the bachelor’s degree. Applicants must be full-time students, although special consideration may be given to part-time students.

Students who have completed the equivalent of one year in college are eligible to have their application considered, provided they have a 2.75 accumulative grade point average. A first-time applicant with above sophomore standing must have a 3.0 accumulative grade point average. Students who have been granted a scholarship must maintain a 3.0 accumulative grade point average to warrant continuation of a scholarship grant.

Applicants must have been a resident of Van Wert or Paulding counties when they graduated from one of the following eligible high schools: Antwerp, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview, Parkway, Paulding, Spencerville, Vantage, Van Wert, or Wayne Trace. All graduates of Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s are eligible regardless of county of residence.

Deadline for application is 4 p.m. Friday, June 1.

Applications may be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org or students may request an application by calling 419.238.1743, emailing info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org, or by visiting The Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St in Van Wert.