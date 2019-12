Softball, baseball regional matchups set

COLUMBUS — The first of five Ohio High School Athletic Association spring state tournaments begins Friday with boys tennis, while softball, baseball, lacrosse and track and field will enter regional tournament competition this week.

Below are regional matchups for softball and baseball, with the home team listed first (area teams are in bold). Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 14.

Softball

Division I

Region 1 – Akron

#1 Canfield (19-9) vs. #2 Willoughby South (22-6) at Univ. of Akron, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Brunswick (24-5) vs. #2 Massillon Perry (21-4) at University of Akron, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Univ. of Akron, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 2 – Clyde

#1 Perrysburg (27-2) vs. #1 Elyria (25-4) at Clyde High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (20-10) vs. #4 Anthony Wayne (20-4) at Clyde High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 3 – Columbus

#19 Westerville Central (17-9) vs. #10 Teays Valley at The Ohio State University, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#13 Lewis Center Olentangy vs. #6 Gahanna Lincoln (18-7) at The Ohio State University, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ohio State University, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 4 – Centerville

#1 Lebanon vs. #3 Liberty Township Lakota East at Centerville High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Lakota West vs. #1 Mason or #13 Centerville at Centerville High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerville High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Akron

#2 Perry (25-4) vs. #1 Beloit West Branch at Akron Firestone Stadium, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Peninsula Woodridge (14-10) vs. #5 Canal Fulton Northwest (16-4) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Akron Firestone Stadium, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 6 – Tiffin

#1 Oak Harbor (25-5) vs. LaGrange Keystone (31-0) at Tiffin Univ. Sports Complex, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Madison Comprehensive vs. #2 Defiance at Tiffin Univ. Sports Complex, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Tiffin Univ. Sports Complex, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 7 – Pickerington

#1 Warsaw River View vs. #3 Granville at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#3 Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Waverly at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 8 – Mason

#1 Greenville vs. #1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie at Mason High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Kenton Ridge vs. #2 Plain City Jonathan Alder at Mason High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Massillon

Atwater Waterloo vs. #1 Independence at Massillon Washington High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Warren Champion (26-0) vs. #2 Akron Manchester (18-7) at Massillon Washington High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 10 – Findlay

#1 Pemberville Eastwood vs. #1 Fairview (17-6) Henry at Findlay High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Cardington-Lincoln vs. #4 Galion (16-6) at Findlay High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Findlay High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 11 – Lancaster

#4 Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Fairfield at Lancaster High School, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. #3 Lore City Buckeye Trail (22-3) at Lancaster High School, Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 12 – Dayton

#1 West Liberty-Salem vs. #1 Richwood North Union (23-2) at Wright State Univ., Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

#6 Indian Lake vs. #1 Williamsburg at Wright State Univ., Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State Univ., Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Akron

#1 Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. #3 Bristolville Bristol (18-4) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

#4 Sycamore Mohawk (18-7) vs. #1 East Canton (20-5) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Akron Firestone Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Region 14 – Findlay

#3 Gibsonburg (17-5) vs #3 North Baltimore (16-5) at The Marathon Diamonds, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Defiance Tinora vs. #2 Ada at The Marathon Diamonds, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Marathon Diamonds, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 15 – Pickerington

Lucasville Valley vs. #2 Danville at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Portsmouth Clay vs. #1 Strasburg-Franklin (20-5) at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 16 – Greenville

#1 Newton Local vs. #2 Rockford Parkway (20-4) at Greenville Softball Association Fields, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#4 Mechanicsburg vs. #3 Bradford at Greenville Softball Association Fields, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Greenville Softball Association Fields, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Baseball

Division I

Region 1 – Canton Regional

No. 16 Solon (17-5) vs. No. 5 Massillon Jackson (22-5) at Thurman Munson Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Medina Highland (17-9) vs. Mentor (16-6) at Thurman Munson Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Thurman Munson Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2 – Dublin Regional

No. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-4) vs. No. 18 Lancaster (20-9) at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy (21-9) vs. New Albany (19-8) at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Dublin Coffman High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3 – Bowling Green/Parma Regional

No. 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (23-4) vs. Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (18-6) at Bowling Green State University, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Strongsville (15-11) vs. No. 1 Amherst Steele (24-4) at Cuyahoga Community College West, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4 – Cincinnati Regional

No. 20 Cincinnati Elder vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at University of Cincinnati, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 7 Mason vs. Centerville at University of Cincinnati, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at University of Cincinnati, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. I State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 1 vs. Region 2, Fri., June 1, 10 a.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Fri., June 1, 1 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., June 2, 4 p.m.

Division II

Region 6 – Bowling Green Regional

No. 6 Ontario vs. Hebron Lakewood (22-6) at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 3 Oberlin Firelands (24-3) vs. No. 1 Wapakoneta (21-1) at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green Carter Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7 – Athens Regional

Steubenville (14-6) vs. No. 13 New Concord John Glenn (20-4) at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium & Trautwein Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Circleville (17-5) vs. No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto (24-5) at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium & Trautwein Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium & Trautwein Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 5 – Hudson Regional

Chardon (20-8) vs. Canfield (19-7) at The Ball Park at Hudson, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Richfield Revere (13-14) vs. No. 17 Tallmadge (16-11) at The Ball Park at Hudson, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ball Park at Hudson, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 8 – Mason Regional

Dayton Chaminade Julienne vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley (17-7) at Mason High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-5) vs. Hamilton Ross at Mason High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 6 vs. Region 7, Fri., June 1, 4 p.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 8, Fri., June 1, 7 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 2, 7 p.m.

Division III

Region 10 – Elida Regional

Gahanna Columbus Academy (17-13) vs. No. 4 Archbold (23-5) at Elida Middle School – Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (23-6) vs. Milan Edison (15-9) at Elida Middle School – Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Middle School – Ed Sandy Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11 – Columbus/Chillicothe Regional

West Lafayette Ridgewood (19-10) vs. No. 16 Fredericktown (17-7) at Mount Vernon High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 12 Minford (22-2) vs. Lucasville Valley (18-11) at Chillicothe Paints Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ohio State University – Bill Davis Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 12 – Xenia Regional

Middletown Madison Senior (23-4) vs. Cincinnati Madeira at Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester at Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 9 – Massillon Regional

No. 11 Apple Creek Waynedale (20-6) vs. Canfield South Range (14-15) at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Orwell Grand Valley (15-7) vs. Kirtland (14-11) at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Thurs., May 31, 4 p.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 9, Thurs., May 31, 7 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 2, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Lorain Regional

Toledo Ottawa Hills (13-12) vs. Cuyahoga Heights (13-7) at Pipe Yard Stadium, Thurs., 3 p.m.

Garfield Heights Trinity (20-3) vs. New Middletown Springfield (19-4) at Pipe Yard Stadium, Thurs., 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pipe Yard Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 16 – Springfield Regional

No. 14 Minster (21-7) vs. No. 15 Fort Loramie (20-5) at Carlton Davidson Stadium., Thurs., 5 p.m.

Russia (19-8) vs. Fairfield Cincinnati Christian (15-8) at Carlton Davidson Stadium., Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Carlton Davidson Stadium., Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14 – Hamler Regional

North Baltimore (17-9) vs. Plymouth (17-10) at Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 11 Lima Central Catholic (17-7) vs. No. 9 Hicksville (18-5) at Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Patrick Henry High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15 – Lancaster Regional

No. 16 Centerburg (18-8) vs. Reedsville Eastern (26-2) at Beavers Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Toronto (20-4-1) vs. No. 1 Mowrystown Whiteoak (26-1) at Beavers Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Beavers Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. IV State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 13 vs. Region 16, Thurs., May 31, 10 a.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 15, Thurs., May 31, 1 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 2, 10 a.m.