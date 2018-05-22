Red Cross seeks summer blood donations

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer.

The Red Cross usually sees a steep decline in blood donations, starting around Memorial Day. Busy summer schedules, vacations, and school breaks also cause a drop in donations. However, accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a break — patients need blood every minute, every day.

In the summer of 1973, Ramona Johnson was playing at the park when she was injured jumping off the swings. She was bleeding profusely from a 7-inch gash in her leg. By the time she reached the hospital, she needed an emergency transfusion. She credits the doctors who took the time to give blood with helping to save her life.

Johnson’s childhood experience receiving blood compelled her to make her first blood donation more than 10 years ago.

“A little voice told me that this would be a great way to give back,” she said. “I have been faithfully donating every eight weeks since.”

The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting www.redcrossblood.orgby calling 800.733.2767.

To thank them, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane (restrictions may apply; see www.amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at the www.redcrossblood.org/together).

Additionally, those who come to give from May 25-29 will receive an exclusive Red Cross branded t-shirt while supplies last.

Upcoming blood drives include the following:

Van Wert County

Tuesday, May 22, 1-6 p.m., at Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road in Van Wert.

Thursday, May 24, 1-6 p.m., at Cooper Farms Cooked Meats, 6793 U.S. 127 north of Van Wert.

Friday, June 8, noon-5 p.m., at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, 650 W. Ervin Road in Van Wert.

Thursday, June 14, 1-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Paulding County

Wednesday, May 30, noon-5 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 312 S. Main St. in Payne.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit www.redcross.org/driver.