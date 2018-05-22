Marcia L. Sanderson

Marcia L. Sanderson, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:57 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 27, 1938, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Lamo Byron and Nellie Winona (Hertel) Scheidt, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Leo F. Sanderson, who she married on February 27, 1959; a son, Mark (Leah) Sanderson of Van Wert; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Her stepfather, Thomas Alfred Rauch; and two brothers, Gus N. Scheidt and Ned D. Scheidt, also preceded her in death.

There will be graveside funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with Pastor Kevin Wilcox officiating.



Preferred memorials: Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.