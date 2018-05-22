DeWine approves short-term loan petition

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday certified a resubmitted petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution which would establish additional regulations for short-term loans.

On May 11, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution, entitled “Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection Amendment” from legal counsel for the petitioning committee. The initial submission was rejected on March 9, due to deficiencies in the petition summary. The resubmitted petition was certified today as containing both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment.

“Without passing upon the advisability of the approval or rejection of the measure to be referred, but pursuant to the duties imposed upon the Attorney General’s Office […] I hereby certify that the summary is a fair and truthful statement of the proposed law,” Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine stated in the certification letter.

Once the summary language and initial signatures are certified, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues. The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, equal to 5 percent of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

Total signatures collected statewide must also equal 10 percent of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

The full text of Monday’s letters and the amendment petition submitted can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.