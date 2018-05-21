VW, Lincolnview seniors receive diplomas

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seniors at Van Wert and Lincolnview received their diplomas on Sunday afternoon during ceremonies held in their respective high school gymnasiums.

Van Wert graduated 127 seniors, while Lincolnview saw 69 seniors graduate on Sunday during commencement exercises.

Both ceremonies began with the playing of Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstances” by the Van Wert and Lincolnview high school bands, directed by Robert Sloan and Anna Battle Baker, respectively.

At Van Wert, the choir, under the direction of Julie Reichert, sang two numbers: “Think of Me”, from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, with soloists Austin Carnahan, Korey Oechsle, and Emma Verville, and the traditional rendition of “Benediction” by John Ness Beck, with soloist Anna Reichert.

At Lincolnview, the choir, under the direction of Stacie Korte, sang a Mark Brymer arrangement of “Remember Me This Way,” while the band played “Gentle River” by Rob Grice.

Speakers at Van Wert included Camryn Nouza, Steele Stabler, and Wesley Wagner, while Lincolnview speakers were class salutatorian Alena Looser, valedictorian Sydni Thatcher, and valedictorian/class president Frankie Carey.

At Van Wert, the Class of 2018’s 12 graduates of distinction, Chloe Brake, Nicole Clay, Michael Etter, Erin Gemmer, Mikayla Hernandez, Briana Kesler, Cassidy Meyers, Nouza, Erin Richardson, Madison Turnwald, Emma Verville, and Austin Voors, were honored by Interim Superintendent Staci Kaufman with medallions and certificates, followed by remarks by Board President Debby Compton.

At Lincolnview, Superintendent Jeff Snyder talked about the Class of 2018, prior to the awarding of diplomas at both schools.

Both school bands then played their alma maters prior to the tossing of mortarboards by the graduating seniors.