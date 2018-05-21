Flowers in Full Bloom

In anticipation of the Van Wert Peony Festival, which is held the first weekend in June, several Flowers in Full Bloom have been named for 2018. Those selected will be riding in this year’s Peony Festival Grand Parade on Saturday evening, June 2. This year’s Flowers in Full Bloom include (front row, from the left) Allie Kuhlman, Alice Schaufelberger, and Jan Hoblet; (middle row) Sue Heppeard and Lisa Eichler; (back row) Carolyn Wells and Margo Drake. Not pictured is Maribeth Kraner.photo provided