Barbara Jean (Rice) Hill

Barbara Jean (Rice) Hill, 70, of The Colony, Texas, died on April 22, 2018, in her home.

Barb was born January 7, 1948, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, the daughter of Alice Louise (Mohler) Rice and William Dean Rice, who both preceded her in death, and the youngest girl of nine children. She married Kenneth C. Hill in 1966 and they resided in Van Wert until the end of 1993, when they moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to run an emergency foster home, fostering 170 children.

In the spring of 2003, Barb and Ken relocated to The Colony, in north Dallas, Texas, to be close to their grandchildren. Barb’s heart was dedicated to enriching the lives of children, working at various schools and daycares and, finally, as a nanny for the remainder of her working years. She served as the greeter at her church, Horizons Church in The Colony. She was best known for her love for her family (especially her grandchildren), her quick wit, and fun-loving spirit.

Barb is survived by her husband, Kenneth; two daughters, Brenda Sue (Mutizwa Chirunga) Hill and Pamela Kaye (Humberto) Hill De Santiago; and her grandchildren, Tristan, Elaina, Jonathan, and Nicholas. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Hill of Van Wert); and two brothers, Rodger Rice of Van Wert and Gary (Phyllis) Rice of Ohio City; and many nieces and nephews.

Three sisters, Marilyn Bollenbaugh, Joyce Jent, and Linda Odenweller; and two brothers, Charles Rice and Johnny Rice, also preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Dallas for immediate family. A celebration of her life is being planned for Saturday, May 26, at Horizons Church, 6600 Paige Road, The Colony, Texas.

Memorial donations can be made to Metro Relief, 5201 S. Colony Blvd., Suite 545, The Colony, TX 75056.