One Knight, several Lancers to regionals

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — A high jump of 5’10” by Lincolnview’s Evan Cox during Saturday’s Division III track and field district finals was good enough for second place and a spot in the regionals.

Teammate Karter Tow also qualified for regionals by finishing second in the 1600 meter run (10:12) on Saturday.

They’ll be joined by Brad Korte, who finished second in the long jump (21-00.50) during Thursday’s portion of the competition, and the 4×800 relay team of Tow, Alek Bowersock, Joe Sadowski and Jacob Keysor (third, 8:34.81)

The Lady Lancers will be represented by Olivia Gorman, who won the high jump (5-00) on Thursday, and 4×800 relay team )Madison Langdon, Dylan Carey, Rylee Byrne and Madeline Snyder, third – 10:35.83).

Tyler White will be Crestview’s lone representative at the regionals. He secured a spot by finishing second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.82.