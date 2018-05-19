Wapak wins WBL All Sports Trophy

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

Wapakoneta has won a fourth straight Western Buckeye League All Sports Trophy. It’s the first time in league history that a school has won four consecutive all sport league titles.

The Redskins won the WBL All Sports Trophy with a total of 146.5 points. Wapakoneta won three outright league championships in girls soccer, wrestling and baseball, and shared championships in boys golf and girls bowling.

Finishing second with 141 points was Shawnee with two outright (girls tennis and boys swimming) championships while sharing two league championships (boys golf and boys tennis).

St. Marys was third with 125 points, winning one outright championship (football) and two shared championships (boys and girls bowling). Ottawa-Glandorf won three outright championships (volleyball and boys and girls baskeball) and one shared title (boys tennis), and finished fourth with 120 points.

Points are awarded for each sport according to the conference standings. First place is awarded 10 points, second 9, third 8, etc.

Other schools earning league championships were Celina with two outright championships (girls swimming and boys track) and sharing one (boys bowling) Defiance won three outright WBL championships (boys cross country, girls cross country and softball). Elida won the outright title in boys soccer, while Van Wert won the girls track league championship.