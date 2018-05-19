Braun, Lady Cougars shine at Districts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DEFIANCE — Megan Braun had a banner day at the Division II track and field district finals on Friday.

The senior qualified for regionals in four different events, set a new district record in the 400 meter dash and led the Lady Cougars to a runner-up finish. Toledo Central Catholic won the district title with 84 points, while Van Wert finished with 77.5 team points.

Braun’s time of 58.94 in the 400 broke the record of 59.0 set by Kaitlyn Clark of Rossford during Wednesday’s preliminaries. Clark finished second on Friday with a time of 59.30.

Braun also won the long jump (17-07.50) and was part of the 4×200 relay team with Caylee Phillips, Nicole Clay and Cassidy Meyers that took first with a time of 1:48.38.

Braun, Meyers, Julia Springer and Phillips made up the 4×400 relay team that finished second (4:09.09) and qualified for regionals.

Phillips, Clay, Springer and Meyers also qualified for regionals in the 4×800 by placing fourth (10:03.47).

Tabatha Saam and Abby Jackson moved on to next week’s competition by placing second and third in the shot put with throws of 36-07.25 and 35-06.50 respectively.

On Wednesday, teammate Kirsten Clay took second place with a discus throw of 120-07, and the 4×800 relay team (Phillips, Clay, Springer and Meyers) finished fourth (10:03.47).

Van Wert’s Blake Henry took top honors in the high jump (6-00), and Austin Clay finished second in the discus (150-04).

Jacob Hart placed fourth and qualified for regionals in the 200 meter dash (23.84), while Jacob Wasson moved on to next week in the 3200 by finishing fourth (10:21.51).

Clay won the shot put with a throw of 54-00.50, while Rager placed third in the long jump (20-04.25) during Wednesday portion of the competition.

Elida edged Wauseon (88-87) to win the district title, while the Cougars finished sixth with 54 points.