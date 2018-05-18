VWHS gives awards to 2018 graduates

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School recently held its Senior Awards Convocation for the Class of 2018 in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and co-curricular achievements garnered over the past four years. As a class, seniors earned approximately $2.3 million calculated over a four-year period in scholarship opportunities.

VWHS Departmental Award winners are as follows (also see photo at right): Kaylee McPhail, Art Award; Kaylin Bledsoe, Spanish Award; Cassidy Meyers, Mass Media Award; Briana Kesler, German Award; Mikayla Hernandez, Science and Language Arts Awards;Anna Reichert, Vocal Music Award; Laine Spoor, Family and Consumer Science Award; Chloe Brake, Biomedical Science Award; Steele Stabler, Instrumental Music Award; Michael Etter, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Project Lead the Way Pre-Engineering Awards; and Jared Hernandez, Business and Computers Award.

Other awards given during the convocation include the following:

Tom Hittle “Hero” Award is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations that they have been given. Gavin Smith was the winner of this award.

The Adolph and Letitia Weck Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two students who rank scholastically in the top third of their class. Students have completed an application and were selected by VWHS Faculty Committee on Awards. Recipients of this scholarship were Kylee Bagley and Cassidy Meyers.

The Shirley Johns Hart Memorial Scholarship has been established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1953. This scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. Recipients were Briana Kesler and Abby Lawson.

The Margaret Shaffer Maney Memorial Music Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in the area of music. Dr. Dondra Maney presented the award this year to Anna Reichert.

The John Fox Maney Memorial Business Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in business and has a desire to see the Van Wert community prosper. Dr. Kevin Maney presented this scholarship to Brayden Cox.

The Brian J. Galbreath Memorial Scholarship was presented to Rebekah Fast. The Galbreath Memorial recognizes a student who has been involved in either the instrumental or vocal music program, played a high school sport, has worked throughout high school, and has been active in their church.

Van Wert Service Pack Scholarship is sponsored by the Van Wert Service Club and recognizes students who have demonstrated community involvement through service projects and have been members of VWHS Service Pack. Rebekah Fast and Cassidy Meyers were recipients this year.

Cassidy Meyers was also the recipient of the American Red Cross High School Scholarship, which is given to a student who donated and helped with the annual blood drive.

Principal “Cougar Pride” Awards were given by VWHS Principal Bob Priest to Cassidy Meyers and Brock Blythe. Students are chosen by Mr. Priest based on their involvement in school and extracurricular activities, character, respect, and school pride.

The Gaylord Leslie Golf Scholarship, named in honor of Mr. Gaylord Leslie, is given to a senior member of the Van Wert High School golf team. This year’s recipient is Jared Hernandez.

TheChuck Thompson Scholar Athlete Award, named in honor of Mr. Chuck Thompson, a 1975 VWHS graduate, for students excelling in athletics and academics, was awarded to Cassidy Meyers and Michael Etter.

TheYoung Women of Christian Leadership and Community Involvement Scholarship was presented to Cassidy Meyers and Madison Turnwald.

The Van Wert Rotary Scholarship has two recipients: Rebekah Fast and Michael Etter.

The Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship awarded two scholarships this year to Van Wert High School students Cassidy Meyers and Briana Kesler. This award is a $5,000 per year scholarship, which is renewable for four years. The scholarship was presented by Foundation Trustee and Central Insurance President Bill Purmort.

This year’s Black Inc. Business Proficiency runner–up was awarded to Selena Witten. The award was presented by Central Insurance Companies Employment Manager Carly Fortman. Black Inc. is a competition organized by the Van Wert County Foundation. Students from six area schools were invited to compete in a series of business tests to judge their proficiency at Central Insurance Company.

The Black Inc. Outstanding Van Wert County Student Award was presented to Mikayla Hernandez.

Anita Zuber, Scholastic Bowl Advisor recognized seniors Wesley Wagner and Chloe Brake for their accomplishments on the Scholastic Bowl Team this school year.

The Psi Iota Xi Scholarship is given by the local chapter to a student entering the fields of speech and hearing, art, music, or literature. Recipients were Cloey Spry, Anna Reichert, and Erin Gemmer.

The Ralph E. McCuddy Memorial Scholarship is given in his honor by his family to a student who is majoring in a science field. The recipients of this year’s award were Cassidy Meyers and Kylee Bagley.

Members of the American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert presented awards to the winners of the annual American Legion Government Tests, whichis given to all Van Wert County high school seniors that want to participate. The high scorers for Van Wert High School and the county were Dustin Robison and Kaylin Bledsoe.

Ohio High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Awards were presented to Steele Stabler, Madison Turnwald and Eli Rager.

Van Wert Federation of Teachers Scholarship is given to students entering the field of education. Recipients this year were Kaylin Bledsoe, Maddux McCray, Miranda Sinning, and Julia Springer.

The recipients of the Junior Achievement Scholarship, which is given to students involved in the Junior Achievement Economics class, were Nicole Clay (2017 winner), Abby Lawson, Jared Hernandez, and Jonathan Lee.

The Brandon Burlsworth Character Award is given to a football player who displays character and sportsmanship. James Acquaviva is the 2018 recipient.

The Captain George L. Purmont Prize was presented to Erin Gemmer, Camryn Nouza, Wesley Wagner, Cloey Spry, and Madison Turnwald.

Schrader Realty sponsored a scholarship this year to a Van Wert High School student. The recipient was Selena Witten.

Excellence in Theater Award was presented to Mikayla Hernandez and Anna Reichert.

VWHS German teacher Eugene Aufderhaar awarded the American Association of Teachers of German Senior Award to Maddux McCray.

The Senior 4-H Endowment Scholarship was given to Abbey Bradford, Erin Richardson, and Korey Oechsle.

The Van Wert County Hospital Biomedical Science Scholarship was founded to support the growth and development of new talent across all sectors of the human health care industry. This renewable scholarship was presented to a student who has taken four years of the Biomedical program at Van Wert High School. The scholarship recipient this year was Chloe Brake.

The V.H. Cooper Scholarship was presented to Hannah Krugh and Korey Oechsle by Diane Cooper of Cooper Farms.